Brokerages Expect American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.30 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) will announce sales of $137.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Vanguard’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $137.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $137.10 million. American Vanguard reported sales of $131.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that American Vanguard will report full-year sales of $474.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $474.70 million to $475.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $503.80 million, with estimates ranging from $486.60 million to $521.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Vanguard.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $124.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVD shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of American Vanguard to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in American Vanguard during the second quarter worth about $150,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in American Vanguard by 16.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in American Vanguard in the second quarter valued at about $180,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in American Vanguard in the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in American Vanguard in the second quarter valued at about $197,000. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AVD traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.88. The company had a trading volume of 61,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.49. American Vanguard has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $21.19. The company has a market cap of $562.68 million, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average of $15.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

