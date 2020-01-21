Brokerages Expect Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) to Announce ($0.40) Earnings Per Share

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $28.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.40) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Aprea Therapeutics an industry rank of 94 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Aprea Therapeutics stock opened at $39.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.99. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $53.11.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($5.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.88) by $0.59. Analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead drug candidate APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.

