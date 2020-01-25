Brokerages Expect Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.32 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) will report $23.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.05 billion. Bank of America reported sales of $23.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full-year sales of $91.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $90.17 billion to $93.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $93.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $91.59 billion to $95.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 120.6% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $33.54. 47,780,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,323,387. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.10. The company has a market capitalization of $301.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.64. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $35.72.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

