Brokerages Expect BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.54 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) to post $3.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for BJs Wholesale Club’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.66 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.49 billion. BJs Wholesale Club posted sales of $3.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club will report full year sales of $13.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.16 billion to $13.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $13.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.50 billion to $14.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BJs Wholesale Club.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 137.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BJ. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Nomura began coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,080.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William C. Werner sold 12,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $329,660.21. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,268 shares of company stock worth $4,538,343. 17.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 1.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 2.0% in the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BJ stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,237,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,299. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.51. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. BJs Wholesale Club has a one year low of $20.79 and a one year high of $29.41.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BJs Wholesale Club (BJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com