Brokerages Expect Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) to report ($0.39) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Calyxt’s earnings. Calyxt posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Calyxt will report full year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($1.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Calyxt.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Calyxt had a negative net margin of 1,016.27% and a negative return on equity of 43.09%. The company had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLXT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Calyxt in a report on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Calyxt to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLXT opened at $7.30 on Friday. Calyxt has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $19.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $240.54 million, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 12.38, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Calyxt by 242.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 35,275 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Calyxt by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Calyxt by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calyxt by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 573,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 45,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calyxt by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 573,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 45,541 shares in the last quarter. 27.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

