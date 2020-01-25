Brokerages Expect Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $43.22 Million

Equities analysts predict that Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) will report sales of $43.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Caretrust REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.40 million and the highest is $44.97 million. Caretrust REIT reported sales of $40.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Caretrust REIT will report full-year sales of $158.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $145.71 million to $164.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $173.85 million, with estimates ranging from $163.37 million to $181.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Caretrust REIT.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $33.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.64 million. Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

CTRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Caretrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Caretrust REIT in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

CTRE stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.87. 1,756,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,700. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Caretrust REIT has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $25.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Caretrust REIT by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,664,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Caretrust REIT by 13.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,976,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,147,000 after buying an additional 1,767,795 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Caretrust REIT by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,946,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,653,000 after buying an additional 22,020 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Caretrust REIT by 295.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,284,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,107,000 after buying an additional 2,454,244 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Caretrust REIT by 814.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,635,000 after buying an additional 1,484,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

