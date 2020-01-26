Brokerages Expect Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) Will Post Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.68 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55. Carlisle Companies posted earnings per share of $1.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full-year earnings of $8.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $8.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $9.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Carlisle Companies.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.38.

NYSE CSL traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $156.52. The company had a trading volume of 479,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.04. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $106.19 and a 1-year high of $164.80. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.90 and a 200-day moving average of $149.38.

In related news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 5,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $844,014.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,901,927.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Clark Megan 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. Insiders sold 55,968 shares of company stock valued at $8,835,189 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 510.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 239.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 247.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

