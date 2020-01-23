Brokerages Expect Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) will announce $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chemours’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Chemours reported earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemours will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chemours.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Chemours had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 58.38%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Chemours from $19.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Chemours to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.15.

Shares of NYSE:CC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.18. 2,884,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,568,564. Chemours has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.41. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CC. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 9.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 37.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 117.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 625,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 337,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 74.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 42,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

