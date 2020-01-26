Brokerages Expect Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Will Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Analysts expect Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) to report earnings per share of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings. Chemung Financial reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.80 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $20.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 8.79%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHMG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Chemung Financial in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemung Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 401,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,849,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 182,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after buying an additional 16,327 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 12.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after buying an additional 18,764 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 8.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHMG traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.32. 2,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,503. The firm has a market cap of $196.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.34. Chemung Financial has a 12 month low of $38.56 and a 12 month high of $51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.50%.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

