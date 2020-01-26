Brokerages Expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to announce earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.83) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.32). Clovis Oncology posted earnings per share of ($1.88) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full year earnings of ($7.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.33) to ($6.93). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($4.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.55) to ($4.41). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.17. Clovis Oncology had a negative net margin of 298.53% and a negative return on equity of 1,576.32%. The business had revenue of $37.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.71) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

NASDAQ CLVS traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $8.93. 9,966,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,003,916. Clovis Oncology has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $32.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 3.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 30,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

