Brokerages Expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to Post $0.80 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.79. Community Bank System posted earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Community Bank System had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $148.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

In related news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $99,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,409 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,867.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Stickels sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $204,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,671.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,342 shares of company stock valued at $911,723. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Community Bank System in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Community Bank System in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBU traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.52. The company had a trading volume of 189,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,220. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Community Bank System has a 52 week low of $56.58 and a 52 week high of $71.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.66%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

