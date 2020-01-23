Brokerages Expect Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) to Post -$0.42 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) will announce ($0.42) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Covia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.35). Covia posted earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Covia will report full year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.14). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($0.85). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Covia.

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVIA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Covia from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

NASDAQ CVIA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.86. 3,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,828. Covia has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $7.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVIA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Covia in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Covia by 856.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 103,260 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Covia by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 23,501 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Covia by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,439,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 47,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Covia by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 425,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 14,722 shares during the last quarter.

About Covia

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Covia (CVIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com