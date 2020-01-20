Brokerages Expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to Post $0.78 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to announce $0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.86. CRA International posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRA International will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $115.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.48 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

CRAI has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CRA International in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of CRA International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

In other news, Director William F. Concannon sold 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $35,792.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in CRA International by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in CRA International by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in CRA International by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in CRA International by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in CRA International by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 35,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRAI opened at $56.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. CRA International has a 52 week low of $34.24 and a 52 week high of $56.78.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

