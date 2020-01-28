Brokerages Expect CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) will post sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.49 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH posted sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will report full year sales of $5.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $5.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.82.

Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock traded up $1.43 on Friday, hitting $151.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,539,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,080. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a PE ratio of 76.63, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.25. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $151.78.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $130.62 per share, for a total transaction of $130,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 131,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,191,812.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCI. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 182,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,974,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 8,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

