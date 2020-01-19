Brokerages Expect Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) to announce $72.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cryolife’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $71.50 million to $74.40 million. Cryolife reported sales of $67.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cryolife will report full-year sales of $280.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $278.00 million to $282.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $301.10 million, with estimates ranging from $298.30 million to $303.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cryolife.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.28 million. Cryolife had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 0.24%. Cryolife’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

CRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cryolife in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cryolife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of NYSE:CRY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.99. 334,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,050. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,999.00, a PEG ratio of 43.04 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Cryolife has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.62.

In related news, VP Scott B. Capps sold 7,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $179,097.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 151,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,399.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James P. Mackin acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.47 per share, for a total transaction of $117,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,731 shares in the company, valued at $5,297,906.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cryolife by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,277,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,176,000 after purchasing an additional 76,680 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cryolife by 5.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,640,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,106,000 after purchasing an additional 84,970 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Cryolife by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,179,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cryolife by 13.3% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 257,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 30,190 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cryolife by 3.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares during the period. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cryolife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cryolife (CRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com