Brokerages Expect Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) will report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Curo Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Curo Group reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Curo Group will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $3.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Curo Group.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Curo Group had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 408.48%. The firm had revenue of $297.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.75 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CURO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Curo Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Curo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Curo Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

In other Curo Group news, CAO David Strano sold 11,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $182,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene Vin Iv Thomas sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $178,335.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,696.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,715 shares of company stock valued at $372,175 in the last 90 days. 44.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Curo Group by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,126,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after buying an additional 320,759 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Curo Group by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 520,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after buying an additional 205,516 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Curo Group by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 777,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after buying an additional 188,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Curo Group by 713.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 119,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 105,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

CURO stock opened at $10.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.98, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.82. Curo Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 3.40.

Curo Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

