Brokerages Expect Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) to Announce -$0.42 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) will report earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.26). Cytokinetics posted earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full-year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($1.69). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 378.70% and a negative return on equity of 10,351.99%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CYTK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

CYTK traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.14. 654,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,484. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.43. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $14.94. The company has a market capitalization of $717.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.53.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 6,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,260.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $64,152.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,904,426.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,950 shares of company stock worth $203,622. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the second quarter worth about $6,829,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 220.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 196,786 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the second quarter worth about $2,203,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,058,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,905,000 after buying an additional 195,445 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,961,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,566,000 after buying an additional 147,849 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytokinetics (CYTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com