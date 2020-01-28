Brokerages Expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Will Post Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the lowest is $1.28. Eastman Chemical posted earnings of $1.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year earnings of $7.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.98 to $7.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $7.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EMN. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 451.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.83. 1,958,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,604. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.96 and a 200 day moving average of $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.38. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $61.22 and a 1-year high of $86.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

