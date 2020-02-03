Brokerages Expect Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) to Announce -$0.29 EPS

Brokerages predict that Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) will post ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eastside Distilling’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.18). Eastside Distilling reported earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastside Distilling will report full-year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.21). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.42). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eastside Distilling.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 million. Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 76.50% and a negative net margin of 90.06%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Eastside Distilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastside Distilling by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastside Distilling by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 70,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastside Distilling by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 156,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 33,350 shares during the last quarter. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EAST stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $3.59. 1,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,486. The company has a market cap of $33.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Eastside Distilling has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $6.46.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

Eastside Distilling, Inc develops, manufactures, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company offers bourbon under the Burnside West End Blend, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, and Burnside Goose Hollow RSV Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name.

