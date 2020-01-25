Brokerages Expect Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ekso Bionics’ earnings. Ekso Bionics reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.18). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ekso Bionics.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 100.36% and a negative return on equity of 376.63%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EKSO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ekso Bionics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.20 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ekso Bionics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.11. Ekso Bionics has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $2.55.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EKSO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 41.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 608,759 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 123.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 449,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 4,401.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 48,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.41% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through EksoHealth and EksoWorks segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke.

