Brokerages Expect Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Will Post Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) will announce earnings of $1.89 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Estee Lauder Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.84 and the highest is $1.98. Estee Lauder Companies posted earnings per share of $1.74 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies will report full-year earnings of $5.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Estee Lauder Companies.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price (down from $216.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.38.

Shares of EL opened at $217.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Estee Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $219.29. The company has a market cap of $77.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.78.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 15,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total value of $2,830,151.10. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $702,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,240 shares of company stock worth $8,621,216. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 185.2% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 55.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

