Brokerages Expect Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $335.35 Million

Written by × January 30, 2020

Equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will announce sales of $335.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $336.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $333.50 million. Extra Space Storage posted sales of $307.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $290.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.72 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.81.

In other news, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.18, for a total value of $90,946.94. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,692,297.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,232 shares in the company, valued at $11,145,861.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,357 shares of company stock worth $1,534,442. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 753.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 68.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 90.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

EXR traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.58. 568,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,554. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.11. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $91.00 and a 52-week high of $124.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.09%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extra Space Storage (EXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*