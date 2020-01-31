Brokerages Expect Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $335.35 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will announce sales of $335.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $336.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $333.50 million. Extra Space Storage posted sales of $307.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $290.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.72 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.81.

In other news, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.18, for a total value of $90,946.94. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,692,297.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,232 shares in the company, valued at $11,145,861.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,357 shares of company stock worth $1,534,442. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 753.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 68.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 90.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

EXR traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.58. 568,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,554. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.11. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $91.00 and a 52-week high of $124.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.09%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extra Space Storage (EXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com