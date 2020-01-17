Brokerages Expect First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities analysts expect First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for First Interstate Bancsystem’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. First Interstate Bancsystem posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Interstate Bancsystem.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $166.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.38 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 24.33%.

FIBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In other First Interstate Bancsystem news, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 1,300 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.09 per share, for a total transaction of $54,717.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,033.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Homer A. Scott, Jr. sold 628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $26,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,894 shares of company stock valued at $255,378. Company insiders own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,570,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,419,000 after buying an additional 340,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,732,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,247,000 after buying an additional 251,633 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 677,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,836,000 after buying an additional 219,802 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 652,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,856,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 592,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,451,000 after buying an additional 18,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $41.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $43.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.65.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

