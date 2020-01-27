Brokerages Expect Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Analysts expect Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franco Nevada’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.48. Franco Nevada posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Franco Nevada will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Franco Nevada.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 27.17%. The firm had revenue of $235.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Franco Nevada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James set a $108.00 price objective on Franco Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Franco Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 316.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 125.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Franco Nevada stock opened at $110.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 6.37. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.07, a P/E/G ratio of 12.83 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.79. Franco Nevada has a 52 week low of $69.16 and a 52 week high of $110.46.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

