Brokerages Expect Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Franks International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Franks International reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franks International will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Franks International.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $140.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.87 million. Franks International had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franks International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of FI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.79. The company had a trading volume of 28,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.98. Franks International has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $6.89. The company has a market capitalization of $850.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.53.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 369,200 shares of Franks International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $2,019,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Franks International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Franks International by 5.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 119,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Franks International by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Franks International by 522.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 9,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Franks International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

About Franks International

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franks International (FI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com