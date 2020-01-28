Brokerages Expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to Post $0.77 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. General Mills posted earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.61.

GIS stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $53.19. 977,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,278,627. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.26. The company has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.72. General Mills has a one year low of $42.80 and a one year high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIS. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,020,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in General Mills by 4.8% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at $204,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in General Mills by 4.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 808,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,550,000 after purchasing an additional 34,633 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in General Mills by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,381,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,256,000 after purchasing an additional 435,266 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

