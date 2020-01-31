Brokerages Expect Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.50 Million

Equities analysts expect that Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) will report $54.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.82 million. Guardant Health posted sales of $32.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year sales of $206.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $205.14 million to $207.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $271.81 million, with estimates ranging from $267.35 million to $280.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 40.99%. The company had revenue of $60.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 180.4% on a year-over-year basis.

GH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.33.

NASDAQ GH traded down $4.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.73. 278,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.90 and a beta of 0.18. Guardant Health has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $112.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.95 and a 200-day moving average of $79.93.

In related news, CFO Derek A. Bertocci sold 25,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $2,027,777.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,684 shares in the company, valued at $7,932,852.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $709,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,302 shares in the company, valued at $802,102.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,840 shares of company stock valued at $15,181,678. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 629.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

