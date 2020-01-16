Brokerages Expect Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) will announce $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Harmonic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.08. Harmonic posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.88 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 2.07%.

Several analysts recently commented on HLIT shares. BidaskClub cut Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harmonic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 237,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $1,942,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 407,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,337,047.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 178,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,324.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,561 shares of company stock worth $2,418,947 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scopia Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 6,092,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215,344 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Harmonic in the third quarter valued at $6,745,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Harmonic by 2,003.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 785,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 747,910 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic in the second quarter valued at $3,720,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,242,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,497,000 after purchasing an additional 584,615 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $8.21 on Monday. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $735.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.67, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average of $7.22.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

