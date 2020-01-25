Brokerages Expect Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) will post ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hertz Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.47). Hertz Global posted earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Hertz Global will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hertz Global.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Hertz Global had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hertz Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Hertz Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hertz Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hertz Global in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Hertz Global by 47.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Hertz Global by 18.4% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Hertz Global by 69.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Hertz Global by 34.5% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:HTZ traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,788,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,694. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.67. Hertz Global has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

