Brokerages Expect Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) to Announce $2.20 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) will report earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Humana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.22. Humana reported earnings per share of $2.65 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full year earnings of $17.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.74 to $17.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $18.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.46 to $18.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.45. Humana had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $16.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $345.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.75.

In related news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $5,184,708.99. Also, Director James J. /Ky Obrien sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $863,025.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,294 shares of company stock worth $15,894,412. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Humana by 354.5% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $365.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,113. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.36. Humana has a 1 year low of $225.65 and a 1 year high of $376.39. The company has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 15.12%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

