Brokerages Expect Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) will report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ichor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Ichor posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ichor will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Ichor had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $154.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ICHR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on Ichor from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson raised Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Ichor to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Shares of ICHR opened at $38.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.35. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $39.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.49 million, a PE ratio of 142.89 and a beta of 2.79.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,231.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ichor by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ichor by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after buying an additional 9,708 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Ichor by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 275,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after buying an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ichor by 20.3% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

