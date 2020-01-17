Brokerages Expect Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) to Announce $0.59 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) will post $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.64. Independent Bank Co.(MI) posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank Co.(MI) will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Independent Bank Co.(MI).

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $43.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.73 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 12.55%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBCP. BidaskClub cut shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. DA Davidson cut shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ:IBCP traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.56. Independent Bank Co has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95.

In other Independent Bank Co.(MI) news, EVP Robert N. Shuster sold 8,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $185,030.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,590.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 154,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

