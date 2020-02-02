Brokerages Expect Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Infinera’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Infinera posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinera will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Infinera had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $325.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub cut Infinera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.40 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infinera from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 287,497 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 44,085 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 282.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,015,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 750,287 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter worth $792,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 56,130 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INFN opened at $7.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.69. Infinera has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $8.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

