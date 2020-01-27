Brokerages Expect Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) to announce sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insperity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the highest is $1.08 billion. Insperity posted sales of $966.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year sales of $4.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $4.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.26). Insperity had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 166.72%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Insperity to $128.00 and set an “accumulate” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

In related news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $158,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,872,088. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total value of $311,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 679,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,950,909.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $847,440 over the last ninety days. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Insperity during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Insperity by 151.1% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Insperity during the fourth quarter worth about $611,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Insperity during the fourth quarter worth about $1,357,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Insperity by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 14,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NSP stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.81. The company had a trading volume of 206,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,540. Insperity has a 12 month low of $67.06 and a 12 month high of $144.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.38. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

