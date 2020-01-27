Brokerages Expect Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) to Announce -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Intellicheck Mobilisa’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Intellicheck Mobilisa posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellicheck Mobilisa will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Intellicheck Mobilisa.

Intellicheck Mobilisa (NASDAQ:IDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 million.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellicheck Mobilisa in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

IDN traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,088. Intellicheck Mobilisa has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.04.

About Intellicheck Mobilisa

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intellicheck Mobilisa (IDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com