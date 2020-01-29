Brokerages Expect InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $95.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) to report $95.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for InterDigital Wireless’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $95.40 million and the highest is $95.80 million. InterDigital Wireless reported sales of $75.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that InterDigital Wireless will report full-year sales of $312.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $312.10 million to $312.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $320.45 million, with estimates ranging from $306.10 million to $334.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow InterDigital Wireless.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.27. InterDigital Wireless had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $72.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IDCC shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered InterDigital Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered InterDigital Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in InterDigital Wireless by 566.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 530,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,161,000 after acquiring an additional 450,831 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in InterDigital Wireless by 2,350.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,609,000 after purchasing an additional 321,911 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in InterDigital Wireless during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,328,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in InterDigital Wireless by 43.2% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 244,635 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,836,000 after purchasing an additional 73,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in InterDigital Wireless by 136.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,512 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after purchasing an additional 73,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,597. InterDigital Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $74.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. InterDigital Wireless’s dividend payout ratio is 77.35%.

InterDigital Wireless Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

