Brokerages Expect IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.12 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) will announce $26.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for IntriCon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.54 million and the lowest is $25.70 million. IntriCon posted sales of $30.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that IntriCon will report full-year sales of $112.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $112.10 million to $112.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $121.73 million, with estimates ranging from $118.30 million to $125.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IntriCon.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). IntriCon had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $26.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.68 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IntriCon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. B. Riley set a $36.00 price target on shares of IntriCon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ IIN traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.98. 60,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,670. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average is $19.01. IntriCon has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $29.59. The company has a market capitalization of $169.35 million, a P/E ratio of -44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in IntriCon in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in IntriCon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IntriCon by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IntriCon by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in IntriCon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $629,000. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

