Brokerages Expect Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) to report earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Iovance Biotherapeutics posted earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.47). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($0.61). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IOVA. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.73.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.88. 1,218,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,338. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.26 and its 200 day moving average is $22.79. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $29.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.61 and a current ratio of 10.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 229.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,398,000 after buying an additional 283,007 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,498,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 30,578 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 783,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,254,000 after buying an additional 339,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

