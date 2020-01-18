Brokerages Expect Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) to post sales of $5.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jaguar Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.80 million to $5.95 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jaguar Health will report full year sales of $9.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.98 million to $13.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $17.57 million, with estimates ranging from $9.67 million to $28.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Jaguar Health.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.69). Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 771.25% and a negative return on equity of 675.03%. The company had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 million.

Several research analysts have commented on JAGX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Jaguar Health in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

NASDAQ:JAGX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,078,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,950. Jaguar Health has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $36.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $45.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jaguar Health stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.05% of Jaguar Health as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

