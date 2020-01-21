Brokerages Expect Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $339.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) to announce sales of $339.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $339.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $338.65 million. Kforce reported sales of $357.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Kforce will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $345.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.32 million. Kforce had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

NASDAQ:KFRC traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.70. The stock had a trading volume of 65,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,673. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.30. The company has a market capitalization of $902.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.19. Kforce has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $42.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In other Kforce news, Chairman David M. Kelly sold 19,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.23, for a total value of $8,778,011.55. Also, insider Michael R. Blackman sold 11,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $435,237.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,052 shares of company stock worth $12,644,375 over the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Kforce by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its position in Kforce by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Kforce by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 30,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kforce by 12.1% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 486,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,081,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kforce (KFRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com