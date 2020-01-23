Brokerages Expect Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) to Announce -$0.38 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the lowest is ($0.39). Kindred Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.55). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.31). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,461.28% and a negative return on equity of 58.86%.

KIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $17.50) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.94.

Shares of Kindred Biosciences stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.88. The company had a trading volume of 159,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,445. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $382.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.80. Kindred Biosciences has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $11.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 2,368.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 23.1% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

