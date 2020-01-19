Brokerages Expect Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $378.01 Million

Analysts expect Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) to post $378.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kronos Worldwide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $392.00 million and the lowest is $364.02 million. Kronos Worldwide posted sales of $349.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kronos Worldwide.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $437.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on KRO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

KRO stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.61. 311,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,691. Kronos Worldwide has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.76.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 356.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 649,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 506,941 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $5,536,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,711,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,333,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,754,000 after buying an additional 156,220 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 560,693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after buying an additional 88,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.43% of the company’s stock.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

