Brokerages Expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $419.03 Million

Analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) will announce $419.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $382.40 million to $454.80 million. Liberty Oilfield Services posted sales of $473.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full year sales of $2.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $515.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.04 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 9.20%.

LBRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.39.

In related news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 5,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $51,865,000.00. 6.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE LBRT traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.48. 612,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,551. The company has a market capitalization of $954.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Liberty Oilfield Services’s payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

