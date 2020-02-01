Brokerages Expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $737.10 Million

Equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) will post sales of $737.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $754.00 million and the lowest is $715.80 million. Lincoln Electric posted sales of $743.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full-year sales of $3.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.15). Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

LECO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.67.

In related news, EVP Gabriel Bruno sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $384,771.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $2,690,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,347,319.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,845 shares of company stock worth $6,311,256. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LECO. FMR LLC increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 140,397 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 14.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 33.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 45,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 8.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LECO traded down $3.75 on Friday, reaching $89.18. 565,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Lincoln Electric has a one year low of $75.57 and a one year high of $98.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.22.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

