Brokerages Expect Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) to Post $0.81 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) to report earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Logitech International posted earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 20th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $719.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.70 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 26.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $58.00 price target on shares of Logitech International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.71.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 26,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $1,077,388.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 749,723 shares in the company, valued at $30,566,206.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Didier Hirsch sold 25,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $1,054,361.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,536.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,445 shares of company stock worth $8,544,661. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 86.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 318.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 60.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter valued at about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOGI stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.57. 250,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,125. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.98. Logitech International has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $47.99.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Logitech International (LOGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com