Brokerages Expect Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Shares of Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $19.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.33 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Mackinac Financial an industry rank of 97 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

MFNC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mackinac Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mackinac Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

MFNC stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.55. The company had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,194. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.60. The company has a market cap of $169.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Mackinac Financial has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $17.75.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Mackinac Financial will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Mackinac Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Mackinac Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in Mackinac Financial by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Mackinac Financial by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mackinac Financial by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mackinac Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mackinac Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.51% of the company’s stock.

About Mackinac Financial

Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

