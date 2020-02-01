Brokerages Expect MAG Silver Corporation (NASDAQ:MAG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MAG Silver Corporation (NASDAQ:MAG) to post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MAG Silver’s earnings. MAG Silver posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MAG Silver will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MAG Silver.

MAG Silver (NASDAQ:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02).

Separately, BidaskClub cut MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ MAG opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. MAG Silver has a one year low of $8.54 and a one year high of $14.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.98.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

