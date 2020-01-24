Brokerages Expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Brokerages expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings. MaxLinear reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $80.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MXL. Roth Capital set a $21.00 price target on MaxLinear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 price target on MaxLinear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MaxLinear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of MXL traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.65. 350,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,100. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $17.61 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.35, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, VP Michael J. Lachance sold 15,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $320,930.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,685.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $209,144.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,814.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,135 shares of company stock worth $1,360,283. 9.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth about $3,979,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 3.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 16.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

