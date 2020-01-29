Brokerages Expect McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) to Announce $0.88 EPS

Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $86.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.88 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned McGrath RentCorp an industry rank of 45 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGRC. ValuEngine cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

McGrath RentCorp stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.53. The stock had a trading volume of 148,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,414. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.78. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $48.34 and a fifty-two week high of $81.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.62.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.77 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 47.92%.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP David M. Whitney sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $42,098.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,885 shares in the company, valued at $444,788.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith E. Pratt sold 4,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.42, for a total value of $306,089.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,721.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,633 shares of company stock worth $954,289. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 174,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,425,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 46,303 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 2,761.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 10,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 7,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

