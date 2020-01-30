Brokerages Expect MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) will post ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for MediciNova’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MediciNova.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded MediciNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded MediciNova from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNOV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in MediciNova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MediciNova by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in MediciNova by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in MediciNova by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 525,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 19,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNOV opened at $6.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.92. MediciNova has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $13.37. The company has a market capitalization of $274.89 million, a PE ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 1.16.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

